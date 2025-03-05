Gold Coast Airport in Australia has shut down as Cyclone Alfred approaches.

Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar flights into Gold Coast Airport have been suspended as the terminal building shuts ahead of Tropical Cyclone Alfred making landfall. A statement from the Coolangatta airport confirmed the facility would be closed from 4pm Queensland time on Wednesday, as residents brace for damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding.

Affected passengers will be contacted by their airline for options to reschedule travel. A statement from the airport said: "From 4pm today, the terminal building will be closed, and there will be no public access to the terminal precinct during this time.

“For anyone seeking shelter, the closest evacuation centre is at Burleigh Waters Community Centre at 111 Christine Ave, Burleigh Waters. The safety of our team, customers and airport is our number one priority. We are continuing to monitor weather warnings and will provide further updates when available."

The Gold Coast is in the warning zone for the cyclone, currently a category two system, along with Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, and Byron Bay and Ballina in New South Wales. The Bureau of Meteorology said the cyclone is "expected to cross the coast early Friday morning, most likely between Maroochydore and Coolangatta". When asked when the airport would reopen, the airport said: “We are monitoring the weather and we will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so”.

Queensland Airports Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said the decision to close was made in close consultation with airline partners, adding the safety of its customers, team and stakeholders is "paramount". In addition to suspending operations at Gold Coast Airport, Jetstar has also stopped flying to Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport.

Qantas flights to Ballina-Byron have also been suspended until at least midnight on Thursday, in addition to the suspension of its Gold Coast services. Flights to Coffs Harbour are also being suspended from midnight Wednesday until at least midday on Thursday. Qantas' Lord Howe Island flights were suspended on Wednesday, while services to and from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast were still operating, an update at 1.15pm AEDT stated.