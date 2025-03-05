Sydney Airport has issued a travel update to all passengers as Cyclone Alfred hurtles towards Australia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport posted on Wednesday (5 March): “If you're scheduled to fly in or out of Ballina, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Coffs Harbour, Gold Coast, Hervey Bay, Lord Howe Island or Maroochydore this week, Cyclone Alfred may impact your travel plans.” Currently, several departing flights are cancelled from Sydney Airport but the airport is continuing to operate as normal and flights are continuing.

Coffs Harbour Airport is also still open however one arriving and one departing flight has been cancelled. From midnight on Wednesday, Qantas Group said its flights to and from Coffs Harbour will be suspended until at least midday Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warns Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall between the Gold Coast and southern parts of the Wide Bay region as a category two cyclone late Thursday or early Friday. Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin Australia cancelled all flights in and out of Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on Wednesday and Thursday – a total of 22 flights that were scheduled to arrive or depart the holiday hotspot.

Sydney Airport has issued a travel update to all passengers as Cyclone Alfred hurtles towards Australia. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Qantas also cancelled flights to and from Lord Howe Island on Wednesday. As of 1pm on Wednesday, no decisions had been made to suspend flights to and from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. Flights are continuing as scheduled but it is warned further updates are expected.

Gold Coast Airport will close as of 4pm local time on Wednesday. There will be no access to the terminal building, with people seeking shelter directed to the closest evacuation centre (Burleigh Waters Community Centre). A reopening time has not been announced. Qantas Group said its airlines, including Jetstar, will not operate any flights to and from the Gold Coast for at least 24 hours after the airport is closed.