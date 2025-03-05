I stayed at The Resident Soho in London which is tucked away in a calm street - but is in one of the best buzzing locations.

The stylish boutique hotel, The Resident Soho, stands proudly at the end of Carlisle Street, and is just a stone’s throw from Soho Square and Oxford Street filled with trendy shops, restaurants and bars. A bold winged sculpture of Selene – Greek goddess of the moon and magic – above the main entrance adds to the air that you are staying somewhere special and luxurious.

The hotel is a perfect choice for the business traveller as you can balance work and pleasure while staying here, and it is also perfect for friends, couples, and families who are wanting a weekend in the big city as the location is prime. I loved my stay here as it was so central, and with Oxford Street just minutes away you have endless amounts of restaurants, bars and shops to visit.

Tube stations are nearby and the hotel was really easy to get to making the experience seamless. Tottenham Court Road station is just a five minute stroll from the hotel, while Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus can be reached in eight and nine minutes respectively.

The lobby of the hotel is stylishly furnished with plush velvet sofas making it the perfect place to relax. And the rooms themselves are everything you would want. There are 78 sophisticated rooms and suites at The Resident Soho, and they all provide oasis of calm away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

My room was surprisingly spacious featuring a desk, wardrobe which included a sink and mini-kitchen cleverly hidden inside, as well as a flatscreen TV. There’s a coffee machine with pods, a kettle and a fridge and microwave, as well as some simple utensils – and you could easily cook up a simple dinner in the evening too if you fancied.

Not only are you near restaurants, bars and shops, but you are also in the heart of London’s buzzing theatreland and the West End theatres of Covent Garden. You’re also just a stone’s throw from popular central spots like Leicester Square, Hyde Park and Piccadilly Circus, all of which are easily reachable either on foot or via the London Underground.

The Breakfast Club is right on your doorstep if you are looking for breakfast recommendations. And for dinner I ventured to the Arcade Food Hall which serves up a variety of different foods - perfect for if you and your group can’t decide on what cuisine to have. The food and cocktails here were delicious. But, aside from my recommendations, there are endless options for you to choose from.

The Resident Soho was a perfect stay in the heart of the city in a prime location. I couldn’t fault it. Being tucked away down a calm street means there is an element of serenity to the hotel, yet you walk a few minutes and you are in the hustle and bustle. You get the best of both worlds staying at this London hotel - and it won’t leave you disappointed.