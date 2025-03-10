A tourist on a trip of a lifetime to India has been gang-raped after her travel host was murdered.

The attack occurred while the pair were stargazing on the banks of a well-known canal in Karnataka in south west India. A man who was with the women at the time has gone missing and is presumed dead after being thrown into a canal. Another male, an American, is reported to have escaped.

One of the victims told police that she and four other visitors went stargazing near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal shortly before midnight. They were approached by three men on a motorcycle who asked for petrol and directions to a petrol station.

According to a police report, when the host told them there was no petrol station in the area, the men demanded money. It is claimed there was dispute, leading to the assault on the women and travellers.

A senior cop told local media that of the three males, two were able to escape but a third was unable to do so. The attackers then fled the scene on their motorcycles.

Police launched a manhunt. Six special teams were formed to investigate. Two suspects have been arrested over the sex attack and the killing. A third remains at large.

Karnataka state President B.Y. Vijayendra said: "Our government is committed to providing protection to everyone, including tourists, coming to the state". Sexual assaults on women have become more commonplace in India, where police recorded more than 31,000 cases of rape in 2022 - a 20 per cent increase from 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.