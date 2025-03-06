The US Embassy has issued a new travel advisory for a popular holiday destination.

On 4 March it issued a Level 2 Category travel advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands which means that American tourists must exercise increased caution. The advisory has been updated to reflect information on traveling with firearms and ammunition.

It says: “Firearms and ammunition, including single bullets brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage, are illegal. Police strictly enforce these laws, even at the airport when travellers are leaving.

“Travelers face arrest, jail time, and heavy fines. Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage. Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison. Though the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, the Department of State cannot guarantee your release.”

It says that crime in this country mostly occurs in Providenciales and police may have limited investigatory resources. It adds: “U.S. Embassy Nassau, located in The Bahamas, provides consular services (including assistance to victims of crime) for U.S. citizens in the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

If you decide to travel to the Turks and Caicos Islands, it advises you to:

Check your luggage and hand baggage carefully for bullets or firearms before leaving the United States. Do not bring these items to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Avoid walking alone and at night.

Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

We highly recommend that you buy insurance before you travel. Check with your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancellation coverage.