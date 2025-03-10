A UK travel company has gone bust, leaving thousands of holidaymakers facing cancellations and uncertainty over their bookings.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jetline Travel, a London-based firm that also operates under multiple trading names, including Jetline Cruise, Bargain Late Holidays, and Elegant Getaways, has ceased trading as an Air Travel Organisers' Licensing (ATOL) holder, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed. The collapse has affected nearly 5,000 customers, many of whom had booked cruise holidays with Princess Cruises, Cunard, and Holland America.

These bookings have been cancelled due to a “breach of contract” between Jetline and the cruise operators. The CAA advised: “If you are currently overseas and you hold a scheduled flight e-ticket, the flight remains valid for the return journey. You are advised to check in with the airline as per the existing flight ticket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A UK travel company has gone bust, leaving thousands of holidaymakers facing cancellations and uncertainty over their bookings. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

However, the authority warned that while flights may still be operational, other services such as accommodation and transfers may not be covered. The CAA added: “Other services have not been paid to the local suppliers and you will be required to re-arrange and pay for these services again.”

For those who booked cruise-only trips or accommodation without flights, the situation is even more uncertain. These bookings are not covered under the ATOL scheme, meaning affected passengers must contact the individual service providers.

Jetline also acted as an agent for other ATOL-protected operators, meaning some customers might still be protected if their ATOL certificate lists another company. The CAA urged affected travellers to check their documents: “Check your ATOL Certificate under the ‘Who is protecting your trip?’ section.

“This will show who the responsible ATOL holder is. If the protector of your trip is still trading, you should contact that ATOL holder for further assistance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Carnival spokesperson said affected customers had been contacted and its teams were assisting in making alternative arrangements. Customers entitled to refunds have been advised to contact the CAA. A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the company was also in contact with affected customers “to advise them on their next steps”.