Several departing and arriving flights at Heathrow Airport are disrupted this morning (Monday 10 March).

Flights are disrupted after a car was engulfed in flames inside a tunnel in the early hours of this morning. This has forced National Highways to close the M4 southbound, between the J4 and J4A.

Two fire engines were deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames, but the car was entirely destroyed. Traffic is now being diverted via local routes and drivers are being urged to consider using the M25 J14 or the M4 J3 to access Heathrow Airport.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We were called just before 3am today to reports of car fire in a tunnel near Heathrow Airport. Firefighters attended and discovered a car fully alight. The fire was safely extinguished by firefighters and no one was reported to be injured. The vehicle involved was diesel-powered. The airport has since confirmed the tunnel has reopened.”

Many flights are also cancelled today from the airport due to strikes happening in Germany. Workers will walk out at the airports in Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt/Main, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg and Leipzig-Halle.

Hundreds of thousands of travellers could see delays or cancelations of their flights. Berlin's airport has cancelled all of its flights for Monday.

Listed below are the flights cancelled today.

Arrivals

07:30am flight from Hamburg

07:40am flight from Berlin

08:00am flight from Stuttgart

08:10am flight from Hamburg

08:15 flight from Geneva

08:20 flight from Frankfurt

08:55 flight from Munich

10:20 flight from Hanover

11:40 flight from Newcastle

12:05 flight from Berlin

12:05 flight from Hamburg

12:10 flight from Cologne

12:10 flight from Munich

12:30 flight from Frankfurt

Departures

07:10 flight to Munich

07:30 flight to Frankfurt

07:30 flight to Helsinki

07:40 flight to Munich

07:50 flight to Frankfurt

07:55 flight to Cologne

08:15 flight to Berlin

08:45 flight to Stuttgart

08:50 flight to Hamburg

08:50 flight to Munich

09:00 flight to Geneva

10:10 flight to Hanover

10:20 flight to Los Angeles

10:30 flight to Berlin

11:20 flight to Frankfurt

To view all cancelled flights from the airport you can head to the airport’s website.