Heathrow Airport departures and arrivals: Flights cancelled after car catches on fire inside tunnel and strikes hit airports in Germany - full list affected flights
Flights are disrupted after a car was engulfed in flames inside a tunnel in the early hours of this morning. This has forced National Highways to close the M4 southbound, between the J4 and J4A.
Two fire engines were deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames, but the car was entirely destroyed. Traffic is now being diverted via local routes and drivers are being urged to consider using the M25 J14 or the M4 J3 to access Heathrow Airport.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We were called just before 3am today to reports of car fire in a tunnel near Heathrow Airport. Firefighters attended and discovered a car fully alight. The fire was safely extinguished by firefighters and no one was reported to be injured. The vehicle involved was diesel-powered. The airport has since confirmed the tunnel has reopened.”
Many flights are also cancelled today from the airport due to strikes happening in Germany. Workers will walk out at the airports in Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt/Main, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg and Leipzig-Halle.
Hundreds of thousands of travellers could see delays or cancelations of their flights. Berlin's airport has cancelled all of its flights for Monday.
Listed below are the flights cancelled today.
Arrivals
- 07:30am flight from Hamburg
- 07:40am flight from Berlin
- 08:00am flight from Stuttgart
- 08:10am flight from Hamburg
- 08:15 flight from Geneva
- 08:20 flight from Frankfurt
- 08:55 flight from Munich
- 10:20 flight from Hanover
- 11:40 flight from Newcastle
- 12:05 flight from Berlin
- 12:05 flight from Hamburg
- 12:10 flight from Cologne
- 12:10 flight from Munich
- 12:30 flight from Frankfurt
Departures
- 07:10 flight to Munich
- 07:30 flight to Frankfurt
- 07:30 flight to Helsinki
- 07:40 flight to Munich
- 07:50 flight to Frankfurt
- 07:55 flight to Cologne
- 08:15 flight to Berlin
- 08:45 flight to Stuttgart
- 08:50 flight to Hamburg
- 08:50 flight to Munich
- 09:00 flight to Geneva
- 10:10 flight to Hanover
- 10:20 flight to Los Angeles
- 10:30 flight to Berlin
- 11:20 flight to Frankfurt
To view all cancelled flights from the airport you can head to the airport’s website.