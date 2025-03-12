Mexico is often deemed an unsafe country to visit in recent times due to a surge in violent crimes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Mexico is often deemed an unsafe country to visit in recent times due to a surge in violent crimes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US State Department currently has Mexico under a Level 2 travel advisory, which means “exercise increased caution.” The advisory is largely due to rising violent crime in certain parts of the country and the fact that the U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services in some regions.

The Foreign Office also warns Brits that “crime is a risk to foreign nationals in Mexico, particularly in major cities and tourist resort areas.” It adds: “Street crime is a serious issue in these places. Many Mexican and foreign businesses choose to hire private security. You should research your destination thoroughly, only travel during daylight hours when possible, monitor local media and tell trusted contacts your travel plans”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A local who lives in Mexico advises tourists to “take precautions, avoid exhibition of luxury, try to be in crowded places”. The user wrote on Quora: “I am Mexican and I love my country but truth to be told is that we don't live in a safe country anymore, it is also true that we live as we can and we mostly don't have many troubles on a daily basis but it is probably because we are more aware of our environment and we tend to stay alert and be prepared for any situation”.

Mexico is often deemed an unsafe country to visit in recent times due to a surge in violent crimes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

One user warned tourists away from “some of the border towns” as they “are pretty tough.” The user wrote: “I drive to and from Mexico three times a year, so pass through the border towns six times, and my spidey senses are on alert. As with most cities on Earth, there are sections of big cities one oughtn’t venture into. Mexico City and Guadalajara have some very tough neighborhoods, but you can feel it in your central nervous system as soon as you make the wrong turn.”

The US Embassy lists these areas that tourist should not travel to:

Colima state due to crime and kidnapping.

Guerrero state due to crime.

Michoacan state due to crime.

Sinaloa state due to crime.

Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping.

It also lists areas to reconsider travel to:

Baja California state due to crime and kidnapping.

Chiapas state due to crime.

Chihuahua state due to crime and kidnapping.

Guanajuato state due to crime.

Jalisco state due to crime and kidnapping.

Morelos state due to crime and kidnapping.

Sonora state due to crime and kidnapping.

Nomad Capitalist has listed some of the safest areas to visit in Mexico. The tourist packed areas are generally considered safe as there are more people here and therefore police presence. Listed below are the safest cities to visit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mérida

Mérida, the Yucatan capital, stands out as one of the safest cities in Mexico and Latin America, earning recognition from CEO World magazine as the second safest city on the continent after Quebec in Canada. With its low crime rates and vibrant cultural heritage, Mérida has recently become a popular tourist destination.

Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, a renowned beach town on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, continues to grow and flourish as its economy expands and the cost of living remains incredibly affordable. As a result, it’s estimated that about 186,000 expats are either part- or full-time residents of Playa del Carmen.

Tulum

The Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) considers Tulum relatively safe for visitors but advises maintaining vigilance while in the area. It’s also wise to avoid walking around at night since the city has seen an uptick in gang-related violence. Fortunately, these instances of crime don’t tend to be specifically targeted towards tourists, but it’s wise to avoid any unwanted attention or shady areas late at night.

Puerto Vallarta

A welcoming destination for families, same-sex couples and people of all ages, the crime rates here are low. With minimal involvement in cartel conflicts, the city offers a safe and vibrant atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancun

In addition to its many attractions, Cancun has become one of the safest cities in Mexico, thanks to recent substantial investments in security measures. These efforts include the installation of numerous surveillance cameras throughout the city and increasing police patrols, ensuring that visitors can enjoy a safe and relaxed experience.

Los Cabos

With a low crime rate and well-developed tourist infrastructure, it’s easy to see why so many tourists and expats visit and live in the area. Los Cabos is a great place to explore the natural beauty of the Baja Peninsula, with its rugged desert landscapes and abundant wildlife.

Cozumel

Cozumel is an island town off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Its turquoise water, abundant marine life and laid-back beach vibe make it a great place to visit. The island also boasts an impressively low crime rate and is home to some of the country’s most pristine beaches.