The 50 US states have been been ranked according how good they are for shopping - here’s where to head if you’re in need of some retail therapy.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you love a spot of retail therapy there are certain US states shoppers should e heading for, according to a new study. States with no or low sales tax performed better than those with a higher tariff.

The study, conducted by Deskup, an online standing desk store, ranked states based on the number of shopping malls, clothing stores, electronics retailers, grocery stores per 100,000 residents and sales tax rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oregon secured the top spot thanks to its zero sales tax and a retail landscape offering 54.5 clothing stores and 8.82 electronic stores per 100,000 residents. Add an extensive network of grocery stores, and it’s a hard state to beat for variety and affordability.

Alaska ranked second with the highest number of shopping malls per capita (7.09) and no sales tax. Locals and visitors alike can take advantage of tax-free deals on everything from everyday items to luxury goods, proving that the Last Frontier is first in value.

New Hampshire, ranked third, blends small-town charm with big savings. The state has 50.81 clothing stores per 100,000 residents and no sales tax, making it a favourite for variety without overspending.

Best and worst US states for shopping have been revealed | Getty Images

Montana lands in fourth with its natural beauty and shopping ease mix, offering 4.03 malls per 100,000 residents and zero sales tax, perfect for budget-conscious shoppers. Whether exploring boutiques in Missoula or stocking up in Billings, you have what to shop in Big Sky Country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Dakota offers a surprising retail variety, with 4.69 shopping malls and numerous clothing and grocery stores per capita. Even with a modest 5% sales tax, the state scores high for its accessibility to essentials. From Fargo to Bismarck, it’s clear North Dakotans know how to shop smart.

Oklahoma ranks sixth with 4.89 shopping malls per 100,000 residents and a low 4.5% sales tax. The state’s mix of big-box stores and local shops offers something for every shopper. Maine, in seventh, stands out with 124.95 grocery stores and 24.53 clothing shops per 100,000 residents. Its retail options are practical and well-balanced, with a moderate 5.5% sales tax.

Vermont takes eighth place with 34.11 clothing stores and 146 grocery outlets per 100,000 residents. Its mix of small-town boutiques and essential stores makes shopping convenient and enjoyable. Wyoming, in ninth, offers 32.74 clothing stores per 100,000 residents and a low 4% sales tax. Shoppers can enjoy quality retail options without the hustle of a major city.

Washington wraps up the top 10 with a diverse retail landscape, including a healthy mix of grocery, clothing, and electronics stores. Though its 6.5% sales tax is the highest among the top states, urban hubs like Seattle make up for it with robust shopping options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best and worst US states for shopping

Oregon - total score 69.78 Alaska - total score 68.58 New Hampshire - total score 66.82 Montana - total score 59.64 North Dakota - total score 45.18 Oklahoma - total score 41.64 Maine - total score 41.60 Vermont - total score 39.04 Wyoming - total score 35.93 Washington - total score 34.36 Colorado - total score 34.35 Wisconsin - total score 33.68 Hawaii - total score 32.82 Minnesota - total score 30.87 Iowa - total score 30.42 Ohio - total score 29.70 Delaware - total score 27.80 Idaho - total score 26.85 South Dakota - total score 26.77 Michigan - total score 25.25 Arizona- total score 24.94 Kansas - total score 24.92 Virginia - total score 24.63 South Carolina - total score 23.58 Tennessee - total score 23.13 Nebraska - total score 23.09 New Mexico - total score 22.88 Louisiana - total score 21.40 Pennsylvania - total score 20.92 Utah - total score 20.35 West Virginia - total score 20.15 Mississippi - total score 19.65 Missouri - total score 19.63 Illinois - total score 19.47 North Carolina - total score 19.47 Arkansas - total score 18.95 Nevada - total score 18.91 Georgia - total score 18.31 California - total score 17.43 New Jersey - total score 16.82 Texas - total score 15.64 Kentucky - total score 15.29 Connecticut - total score 15.02 Alabama - total score 14.76 Maryland - total score 14.70 Indiana - total score 14.40 New York - 14.02 Florida - total score 12.10 Massachusetts 9.83 Rhode Island - total score 4.94

While the top states offer plenty for bargain hunters, the bottom-ranked states leave much to be desired. Rhode Island ranks dead last with a score of 4.94, struggling with the lowest density of electronics stores and limited grocery availability, compounded by a 7.00% sales tax.

Massachusetts, at 49th, faces similar challenges, offering few retail options and a 6.25% sales tax. Florida, ranked 48th, also disappoints with low store densities across all categories and moderate taxes. These states highlight the impact of high costs and limited retail variety, making them less appealing for shoppers seeking value and convenience.

The study shows that states with no or low sales tax, like Oregon, Alaska, and New Hampshire, consistently rank higher because of greater affordability and better store density. On the other hand, states like Rhode Island and Massachusetts, which rank in the bottom, face challenges with high sales taxes and limited store options, making them less attractive for shoppers.”