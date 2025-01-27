Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the states Americans have been moving into and away from according to a study looking into 2024 data.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Americans are moving house to be closer to family, according to a new survey which reveals the states people are leaving - and where they are going. Haulage firm United Van Lines has issued its 48th Annual National Movers Study, detailing the changing landscape of migration in the US.

While more Americans are choosing to stay put rather than uproot themselves and their families, those who do move are being driven by affordability, being closer to family and for work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, which analysed the company’s data for state-to-state moving patterns in 2024, revealed West Virginia was the state with the highest percentage of inbound migration (66%). Being in the Appalachian region, West Virginia is known for its range of outdoor activities, affordable housing and lower cost of living compared to the national average.

The increase saw it jump nine places in the 2024 inbound list, compared to 2023, with the most common reasons including wanting to be closer to family (35%) and a new job/transfer (31%).

Meanwhile, for the seventh consecutive year, more residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state, which showed 67% outbound migration. The top motivations for moves out of the state were primarily those looking to retire (22%) and wanting to be closer to family (20%), with more than 40% of movers aged 65 and older. Of those moving from New Jersey, 20% moved to the sunshine state of Florida, a top retirement hotspot.

The American states people are moving to and from: | Getty Images

In 2024, the company said for the first time in decades, the primary driver for moving interstate was a desire to be closer to family (28%). "Recent migration data from United Van Lines continues to reveal the lingering influences of the global pandemic," said Michael A Stoll, economist and professor at the Department of Public Policy at The University of California, Los Angeles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As housing costs continue to rise, Americans are moving to lower density, more affordable regions between expensive, economic-driving states. Delaware is moving up and an interesting spot for retirees, providing affordability but in close proximity to cities like Philadelphia and Washington DC."

Where Americans moved to in 2024

The study showed increases in the number of people moving to less densely populated areas, including South Carolina (62%), North Carolina (60%) and Arkansas (58%). Of the south east states, Wilmington, North Carolina (83%), Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (80%) and Little Rock, Arkansas (57%) were among metro areas with high inbound migration.

An outbound moving trend continued in the Midwest and West regions of the US, including from Illinois (60%), Wyoming (57%) and Nebraska (56%). Of those states, Cheyenne, Wyoming (73%), Springfield, Illinois (69%) and Lincoln, Nebraska (59%) were included among the metro areas for high outbound migration.

Moving in: The top inbound states of 2024

West Virginia

Delaware

South Carolina

District of Columbia

North Carolina

Alabama

Rhode Island

Oregon

Arkansas

Arizona

Moving out: The top outbound states for 2024

New Jersey

Illinois

New York

California

Massachusetts

North Dakota

Wyoming

Mississippi

Nebraska

"The annual study highlights how economic disruptions, including inflation and a nationwide housing affordability crisis, are reshaping where and why Americans choose to move," said vice president of corporate communications at United Van Lines, Eily Cummings. "Movers are discovering that there are numerous cities and regions where they can achieve both economic relief and a rich, rewarding life experience."