Spanish authorities have introduced a series of new and updated travel laws aimed at curbing overtourism.

These include fines for street drinking and late-night partying to lesser-known rules like bans on walking shirtless in public areas or driving in flip-flops. Spain remains one of the most visited destinations in the world, drawing millions of tourists to its sun-soaked beaches, vibrant cities, and cultural landmarks each year.

However, as tourism booms, Spanish authorities have tightened regulations to combat the impact of overtourism, ensure public safety, and protect local communities. These evolving laws can be confusing for visitors, and failing to comply - often unintentionally - can lead to hefty fines and an unwelcome disruption to holiday plans.

Michele Massa, owner and travel expert at Ibiza Summer Villas, explains: We see so many holidaymakers arriving in Ibiza and other Spanish hotspots unaware of these updated rules. What might seem like a small mistake – like walking shirtless through a town or drinking on the beach – can quickly result in a fine that sours the holiday mood. The key is to stay informed about local regulations before you travel.”

“With new measures covering everything from public drinking and short-term rentals to noise restrictions and driving laws, navigating Spain’s legal landscape is more important than ever. Many of these laws have been introduced in response to concerns from local residents, who have seen their neighbourhoods become overcrowded, beaches left littered, and communities disrupted by loud late-night gatherings. Whether you’re planning a luxury villa stay, a city break, or a road trip across the Spanish coast, staying informed about these legal changes could save you hundreds of euros in fines”.

1. Drinking in Public Could Land You a Fine

Spain has significantly tightened its rules on street drinking, especially in busy tourist hubs and along the coast. Laws prohibiting botellón – the practice of drinking alcohol in public spaces – are now strictly enforced in hotspots such as Barcelona, the Balearic Islands, and Madrid. From 1 June, Barcelona will go a step further by banning pub crawls in the historic Eixample district to curb public disturbances. Breaking these rules could leave you facing fines ranging from €100 to €3,000, depending on the location and severity of the offence.

2. Strict Airbnb & Short-Term Rental Rules

In 2025, Spanish authorities have tightened rules on short-term holiday lets, particularly in popular destinations like Barcelona, Mallorca, and Valencia. All tourist rentals must now be fully licensed, with increased checks to clamp down on unregistered properties. Travellers staying in unlicensed accommodation could face last-minute cancellations or even eviction.

Rental hosts are also required to collect more detailed information from guests—similar to hotel check-ins—including passport details and personal information, which must be provided to local authorities as part of anti-fraud and public safety measures.

Some platforms and hosts now ask guests to complete this process before arrival, but failure to comply could result in denied entry or issues during your stay. Tourists are advised to double-check that their chosen rental is fully legal and ensure they provide the necessary documents ahead of check-in.

3. Beach Laws You Didn’t Know Existed

Spain takes the preservation of its beaches seriously, and there are several surprising regulations tourists often overlook:

Smoking bans are now enforced on many popular beaches, with fines for non-compliance.

Bringing glass bottles to the beach is prohibited in several regions.

In some areas, washing with soap in beach showers can result in a fine of up to €750, as it contaminates the local water supply.

4. Noise Restrictions and Late-Night Partying

Many Spanish tourist destinations have implemented strict noise regulations, particularly in residential areas. In Alicante, stricter noise laws are now in place, targeting both tourists and locals. New rules limit noise inside homes to 30 decibels in bedrooms and up to 50 decibels in shared living areas. House parties that exceed these levels could face fines starting from €600.

Bars and restaurants with terrace-facing TVs must also comply, keeping screens muted between midnight and 8am. Heavier penalties of up to €12,000 apply for unlicensed open-air events or persistent noise disturbances. In future, Alicante’s Old Town and Calle Castaños are set to be designated “acoustically saturated zones,” where maximum fines could rise as high as €300,000.

In Ibiza and Mallorca, late-night partying outside of designated areas can lead to fines, and some local councils have introduced noise curfews to combat disturbances.

5. Driving Laws Tourists Often Ignore

If you’re hiring a car in Spain this summer, there are new rules to be aware of. Rental companies are now required to collect the same personal information from visitors as hotels, including passport details. While some firms allow you to complete this paperwork in advance, you’ll still need to present valid ID when picking up your vehicle.

In Mallorca, the town of Sóller has introduced a new low-emission zone banning non-resident vehicles, including hire cars, from entering the historic centre. The restrictions cover 12 streets and around 70 hectares, with tourists now directed to park in newly designated areas outside the zone.

Other common fines include €200 penalties for driving barefoot, in flip-flops, or while eating behind the wheel.

6. Fines for Improper Attire in Public Spaces

Many Spanish cities and coastal areas enforce dress codes that tourists are unaware of. Walking shirtless or in a bikini outside designated beach zones in places like Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca can lead to fines of up to €300.

Understanding and respecting local laws is crucial for a smooth and enjoyable holiday. As Spain continues to adapt its tourism policies, staying updated on legal changes will help visitors avoid unnecessary penalties and contribute to responsible tourism.