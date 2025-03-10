Several flights were diverted from Malaga Airport as Storm Jara hits the popular holiday destination.

Storm Jara is bringing torrential rain, floods, and landslides to Malaga in Spain leading to major disruptions for travellers and residents alike. The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has extended its weather warnings until Monday, warning of further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Malaga, Ronda, Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley, and Axarquia.

Roads remain closed, rivers have overflowed, and flights have been diverted, significantly impacting tourism and travel plans in Andalusia. Travellers are advised to check with airlines before flying and anticipate possible cancellations.

Malaga’s tourism sector is now facing unexpected travel challenges due to the extreme weather conditions. Popular hiking trails, countryside routes, and outdoor activities have been halted due to safety risks.

The Picasso Birthplace Museum and Russian Museum in Malaga were temporarily closed due to weather conditions. Events such as the 8M Women’s Day demonstration in Malaga were also cancelled due to extreme rainfall.

If you’re travelling to Malaga or Andalusia in the coming days, here’s what you need to keep in mind.

Monitor Weather Updates Regularly: Follow Aemet’s alerts for updated storm warnings and rainfall levels. Check for official travel advisories before making plans.

Avoid Driving in Flooded Areas: Landslides and overflowing rivers have made some roads unsafe. Use alternative routes or public transport where possible.

Check Flights and Transport Schedules: If you’re travelling through Malaga Airport, confirm flight statuses in advance. Train and bus services may face delays, so allow extra travel time.

Book Flexible Accommodation and Travel Plans: Choose hotels with flexible cancellation policies in case of unexpected disruptions. Delay travel to affected areas until the storm clears.