Soaring house prices in places such as Barcelona and Lisbon have led to a rife anti-tourism sentiment. The were many protests last year against tourist numbers in some cities and resorts. In response, some governments and local councils have introduced measures to thin crowds and curb the effects of overtourism on residents, from doubling tourist taxes and stricter dress codes, to short-term let bans and day-tripper fees.

Which? has listed alternative destinations holidaymakers can visit this year instead of the hotspots such as Barcelona, Lisbon and Amsterdam. Listed below are the alternative destinations.

Instead of Barcelona - try Valencia

One of Spain’s oldest cities, Valencia is one of the best seaside and beach towns in the Mediterranean. You can swap out browsing Barcelona’s La Bouqueria for Valencia’s staggering Mercado Central, the Gothic Quarter for Valencia’s own gothic Cathedral, and Gaudí-spotting for plenty more art nouveau courtesy of Demetrio Ribes Marco and Francisco Mora Berenguer.

Instead of Lisbon - try Setúbal

Just an eight-minute ferry ride from Lisbon, across the Tagus river, you’ll arrive in Setúbal — Lisbon’s calmer, but equally charming cousin. Enjoy a more peaceful stay in the quietly buzzing towns of Cacilhas or old town Almada, which are even closer to the Costa de Caparica coastline than Lisbon. You’ll also find plenty of top-notch restaurants, bars and pubs.

Instead of Amsterdam - try Rotterdam

Instead of staying on the Eurostar until Amsterdam, jump off a little early in Rotterdam. It’s just 40 minutes from Amsterdam, meaning you can still get your fix of the capital city’s quaint bridges and narrow canal houses. There are Rembrandts in its impressive art galleries, and striking architecture too.

Instead of Venice - try Chioggia

Head to the furthest island from Venice, Chioggia. It offers a similar experience to Venice, with plenty of winding canal rides in store for its visitors. It is less commercial, less busy and has a 10km stretch of beach.

Instead of Canary Islands - try Cape Verde

Sometimes dubbed ‘the new Canaries’, Cape Verde is made up of 10 volcanic islands (one of which is uninhabited), off the coast of Senegal. It’s hotter than the Canaries, but benefits from the cool Atlantic breeze. New flight routes were launched in 2025, so it’s now possible to fly direct from London, Manchester and Birmingham.