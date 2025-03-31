Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has died on an easyJet flight despite heroic efforts from fellow passengers to perform CPR and save her life.

The 67-year-old passenger suffered a suspected cardiac arrest during the journey on Tuesday, March 25, while flying from Tenerife to Liverpool. Three passengers, including a nurse and a physiotherapist, performed CPR for nearly 50 minutes as the aircraft was diverted to northern Spain.

The flight, which departed Tenerife at around 6.45pm, was rerouted to Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport where it was met by paramedics. Tragically, the woman died onboard before the plane could land.

Eyewitnesses told the Liverpool Echo how the emergency unfolded at 35,000 feet. One passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "The staff got an oxygen tank and a defibrillator while myself, a nurse and a physiotherapist took it in turns to perform CPR on the woman”.

A woman has died on an easyJet flight despite heroic efforts from fellow passengers to perform CPR and save her life. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The woman is understood to have been travelling with her husband back from the Canary Island. After landing, police, paramedics and a CID team boarded the aircraft before passengers disembarked.

The remaining passengers were provided with overnight accommodation and continued their journey the following day. Spanish air traffic controllers reported on social media that they had "facilitated a continuous descent and approach to runway 35" after being informed the crew was "trying to revive a 67-year-old female passenger who is unconscious".

An easyJet spokesman said: "Flight EZY3366 from Tenerife to Liverpool on March 25 was required to divert to Santiago-Rosalía de Castro where it was met by paramedics due to a customer onboard requiring urgent medical attention. The well-being of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority.

"Our crew are trained to respond to medical issues and did everything possible during the flight, along with a medical professional who was assisting on board." The airline confirmed they have "remained in contact with the family and are continuing to offer our support and assistance".