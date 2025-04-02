Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British holidaymakers have been warned to expect stricter entry requirements when travelling to France, Spain, Portugal and more this year.

Brits have been given updated advice on the EU Entry/Exit system (EES) set to come in this year. The rollout has been planned for October and will change the entry requirements for Britons visiting many popular holiday spots.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has shared new advice on what to expect when this happens. It applies to anyone travelling to Spain, Portugal, France, Poland, Germany, Greece, Norway, Belgium and all other Schengen area spots.

The FCDO said: "The EU plans to introduce the Entry/Exit system. This is a new digital border system that will change requirements for British nationals travelling to the Schengen area. If you are travelling to a country in the Schengen area using a UK passport, you will be required to register your biometric details, such as fingerprints or a photo, when you arrive.

British holidaymakers have been warned to expect stricter entry requirements when travelling to France, Spain, Portugal and more this year. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"EES registration will replace the current system of manually stamping passports when visitors arrive in the EU. EES is expected to start in October 2025. It is not currently in operation. The European Union will inform about the specific start date of the EES before its launch."

The EES will require Britons to create a digital record of their visit to the area. The FCDO added: "When EES is introduced, you will need to create a digital record on your first visit to the Schengen area at the port or airport on arrival. You will be required to submit your fingerprints and have your photo taken at dedicated booths.

"You will not need to provide any information before travelling to a Schengen area country. If you are flying to a country in the Schengen area, you may experience longer queue times when you arrive at your destination. At some ports and international stations (Dover, Eurotunnel and St Pancras), there may be increased wait times while EES registration is completed before passengers leave the UK.

"If you are travelling through one of these stations, you should check with your travel operator to find out whether EES will affect your journey. Your digital record is valid for three years. If you enter the Schengen area again during this time, you will only need to provide a fingerprint or photo at the border, when you enter and exit."

The UK Government has been working to prepare ports for EES. This includes plans for more kiosks at departure points in the UK to make the process as straightforward as possible.