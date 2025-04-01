Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volcano south of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, has erupted, marking the 11th such event since 2021.

The eruption, a vibrant display of lava and smoke, prompted evacuations of areas around Sunddhnúksgígar, including the popular Blue Lagoon spa and the fishing town of Grindavik. A red alert has been issued for the area, which has been rattled by hundreds of small earthquakes.

While emergency services took precautionary measures, air traffic has so far been unaffected. While previous eruptions in the region have not significantly impacted Reykjavik or caused widespread ash dispersal, a January 2024 eruption did result in damage to homes and roads in Grindavik, leading to a mass evacuation.

The Foreign Office has not updated its travel advice, however, it does warn Brits that “recently there has been a series of volcanic eruptions on the Reykjanes peninsula in south-west Iceland.” It warns: “Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are common in Iceland given the country’s natural geography. In the event of an eruption or wider seismic activity follow the latest advice issued by the authorities.

A volcano south of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, has erupted, marking the 11th such event since 2021. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Recently there has been a series of volcanic eruptions on the Reykjanes peninsula in south-west Iceland, the latest on 20 November. These have affected the town of Grindavik and the area to the north of it. Keflavik International Airport and the road to it is unaffected and operating normally. The capital city, Reykjavik, and the rest of Iceland is not affected by these recent eruptions.

“It is likely there will be further eruptions in this location. Monitor local media for updates and always follow the authorities’ advice on travel to the area.”

It adds that holidaymakers should regularly check for alerts and advice from:

the Icelandic tourist board

Icelandic Met Office

Safe Travel Iceland

Almannavarnir Facebook page

These organisations also have further information on volcanic eruptions and earthquakes in Iceland:

Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management – includes health and safety advice

Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration

Institute of Earth Sciences

London Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre

Icelandic National Broadcasting Service