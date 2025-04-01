Volcano eruption Iceland: Tourists evacuated from Grindavik and Blue Lagoon spa as volcano begins to erupt - and earthquakes rattle area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Magma began flowing at a volcano near the town of Grindavik, where some 40 homes have been evacuated, national broadcaster RUV said on Tuesday (1 April). The community, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, was largely evacuated a year ago when the volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.
The magma flow on Tuesday was accompanied by an intense earthquake storm similar to previous eruptions, the Icelandic Met Office said. “No magma has reached the surface as of now, but an eruption is likely to occur,” the office said.
As a precaution, the renowned Blue Lagoon luxury spa and the fishing town of Grindavik have been evacuated. A red alert has been issued for the area.
Since 2021, the region has witnessed 10 eruptions, and this latest magma intrusion could mark the 11th. Previous eruptions in the area have not directly impacted Reykjavik or caused significant ash dispersal, thus avoiding major air travel disruptions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.