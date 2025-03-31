Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Thailand after a destructive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar causing major damage to buildings.

The earthquake struck on Friday 28 March which impacted almost every region of the country, according to Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention. Much of Myanmar was left covered in a thick layer of smoke from the collapsed buildings.

As the tremors first hit, locals 800 miles away in Bangkok ran out of buildings and onto the streets in panic. As of March 28, 2025, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to parts of south Thailand, near the Thailand-Malaysia border.

Pattani Province

Yala Province

Narathiwat Province

southern Songkhla Province – south of the A43 road between Hat Yai and Sakom, and south of the train line which runs between Hat Yai and Padang Besar

FCDO also advises against all but essential travel on the Hat Yai to Padang Besar train line that runs through these provinces. This is due to regular attacks in the provinces by the border with Malaysia. Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against FCDO advice.

On Friday the FCDO updated its Thailand travel advice page on information regarding the earthquake. It said: “There has been a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, with strong tremors reported across Thailand and some damage reported to buildings in Bangkok. There may be after-shocks. If you’re in the area or planning to travel there, follow the advice of the local authorities or your tour operator and monitor local media.

“The US Federal Emergency Management Agency has advice about what to do before, during and after an earthquake.” It added “if you’re in Thailand and need urgent help, call the British Embassy in Bangkok on +66 23058333 or contact the following emergency hotlines provided by the local authorities”. The emergency hotlines are listed below.

General Emergency: 191

Tourist Police Hotline: 1155

Fire and Rescue Department: 199