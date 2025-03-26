A British tourist was “beaten to death by bouncers” outside a karaoke bar in Thailand.

Nick Weir, 28, the manager of a packaging company in Salisbury, was allegedly kicked out of the 91karaoke bar as he tried to get into the venue. Two bouncers then chased him on a motorcycle, and the tourist was spotted running along a road in Bangkok, it has been reported.

Video footage captures the moment the Thai bouncers allegedly grabbed Nick’s floral yellow t-shirt, and pulled him to the ground. The two men pull up next to the graduate from Leeds University, and speak with the Brit at the back of their motorcycle.

A violent fight then breaks out, according to the video, as the holidaymaker is seen charging at the bouncers. The packaging manager can then be heard pleading for ‘help’ and shouting in pain.

The CCTV shows the two bouncers pressing Nick against the ground for more than 10 minutes. The fight unfolded around 200 meters from the 91karaoke bar at around 2am.

Thai police said the bouncers attacked Nick in a nearby alleyway but then called the emergency services when he was knocked unconscious. Officers are now questioning two Thai men, called Phurinat, 32, and Boonchou, 29 over the alleged attack.

Lieutenant Colonel Apichai Hwanjit, Deputy Superintendent of the Bang Po station said: “During the scuffle, they pushed and wrestled, causing the foreigner to fall. We are unsure if there was any pressure applied during the fall that caused the death, so we are waiting for the forensic results.”