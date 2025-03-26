A British tourist has died in an accident after her jet ski smashed into a rock while she was on holiday in the Bahamas.

Investigators say that the 73-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released so far, is thought to have "lost control" of the watercraft before it then "collided with a rock". It was found that the victim was a passenger on the Holland America cruise liner Nieuw Amsterdam and was a dual British-Czechia national.

The cruise line contacted the woman's family and said it is doing everything possible to support them during the difficult period. The ship was docked at the island - an exclusive destination for Carnival and Holland America passengers - on the seventh day of its two-week itinerary around the eastern and western Caribbean islands.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the tragic incident happened on Saturday (22 March) at Half Moon Cay, a private island known for its "white-sand beaches, a turquoise lagoon and untouched nature". Despite efforts to save her from medical staff, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Half Moon Cay is a private crescent-shaped island and is due to be upgraded next year. It has also held the title of 'Best Private Island' for 20 years running, according to the cruise line.

An investigation is now under way by Bahamian authorities. The cruise ship had left Fort Lauderdale in the US on March 16 and usually hosts more than 2,000 guests. The Nieuw Amsterdam has continued its route and is due to dock in Jamaica on today before stopping at Grand Cayman Island, Mexico and returning to Florida on Sunday.