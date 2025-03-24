There have been large-scale demonstrations in cities across Turkey over the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the main political rival of president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkey’s interior minister said 1,133 people had been detained since protests began on 19 March, AFP reports. Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, was detained over corruption charges on Wednesday - sparking protests in cities including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

The huge demonstrations have continued despite a ban on gatherings in Istanbul - but many protesters hid their faces with masks. The protests intensified after Mr Imamoglu was charged on Sunday with running a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data and bid-rigging. A request to detain Mr Imamoglu on terror-related charges was denied.

Following the ruling, he was transferred to Silivri prison, west of Istanbul. Mr Imamoglu has labelled all of the claims "unimaginable accusations and slanders".

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Brits. As it stands the FCDO just advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria due to fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism. However, it has added: “Demonstrations and protests are currently taking place in Istanbul and other cities across Turkey. Demonstrations may become violent. The police response has included use of tear gas and water cannons.” It advises holidaymakers to monitor local media, plan ahead to avoid disruption, and avoid crowds and demonstrations.

The US Travel State Department also advises Americans to not travel to the Sirnak province, Hakkari province, and any area within six miles (10 kilometers) of the Syrian border due to terrorism. It warns tourists to exercise increased caution when traveling to Türkiye due to terrorism and arbitrary detentions.

However, the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Türkİye, did post a demonstration alert on Monday 24 March. It states: “The Istanbul Governor’s Office announced that Turkish authorities will prohibit individuals and vehicles from entering or exiting Istanbul and surrounding areas if their purpose is to participate in illegal demonstrations.

“Attending demonstrations or traveling to locations where demonstrations are being held could result in questioning by law enforcement or detention. Large gatherings may result in enhanced police presence, road closures, metro closures, and traffic disruptions. Any gathering, even those intended to be peaceful, could escalate and turn violent.”

It advises tourists to:

Avoid large public gatherings.

Obey instructions from law enforcement.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts.

Refer to our website for the latest Alerts and Messages for U.S. citizens.