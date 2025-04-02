Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the idyllic destination Maldives.

The Foreign Office issued the new travel warning today (Wednesday 2 April) warning Brits that terrorist attacks in the country “cannot be ruled out”. It warns: “Terrorist attacks in Maldives cannot be ruled out.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals. Stay aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities.

“The current conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories has led to heightened tensions around the world. Terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaida and Daesh, have called on their supporters to carry out terrorist attacks in response. The conflict could also motivate individuals to carry out attacks, including in Maldives.”

It adds: “The Maldivian authorities have disrupted a number of terrorist attack plans since 2017 and have made several arrests relating to attack planning, recruitment of terrorist fighters and spreading extremist ideology. However, a risk from terrorism remains.”

The Foreign Office included a list of the attacks in the last five years. These are listed below.

in 2022, a politician was attacked with a knife and injured in the Hulhumalé area of Malé

in 2021, a high-profile politician and a number of bystanders were injured by the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) in central Malé

in 2020, an arson attack on a police speedboat in Laamu Gan

in 2020, knife attacks that injured 3 foreigners in Hulhumalé which were claimed by Daesh supporters

It also warns holidaymakers that next year Ramadan may start on 18 or 19 February and last for 29 or 30 days in the country. The Foreign Office says: “During this time, do not eat, drink or smoke in public in the daytime, outside of holiday resorts. Get more advice when you arrive from your tour guide, hotel or business contacts.”

Lastly it has added a new warning on sea travel as “there is a high risk of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.” It adds: “There have been attacks on local fishing sailing vessels (dhows) in the Gulf of Aden and Horn of Africa.

“If you’re travelling by sea, read about the regional risks at sea. Most of the island resorts are accessible by boat. Pay attention to safety briefings when taking any boat trips. Make sure life jackets are provided, especially on smaller excursion boats. Some tour guides may be able to advise on the safety record and registration of boats.”