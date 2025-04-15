Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British tourist has been missing in Thailand for more than four weeks.

Daniel Davies, 26, from Llanelli, Wales, had been staying at the Hangover Hostel in Bangkok before he was last seen on the notorious party island of Koh Phi Phi. His desperate family say they have not heard anything from Daniel since March 13, which is 'highly out of character'.

They filed a missing person's report with Dyfed-Powys Police, but officers in Southeast Asia are yet to locate him. Daniel's aunt Nicola Doran said: "My nephew Daniel Davies has gone missing in Bangkok, Thailand. He's been reported and is now a missing person. No one has had any contact in weeks."

Missing persons charity Echoes of the Lost joined the appeal alongside SARS Cymru. They said: "Daniel, if you happen to see this post, please get in contact with your family. They are worried. If you wish to message us to pass information along, please feel free to do so."

Ms Doran posted an update that said Daniel has now been found. She wrote: “UPDATE HE HAS BEEN FOUND, Thank you for all your help”.