Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Burundi, issuing a “do not travel” alert for one of the country’s National Parks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Office now advises against all travel to Rusizi National Park, a wildlife haven in Burundi, next to the Rusizi River. It is 15 km north of the city of Bujumbura and home to hippopotamuses, sitatungas and more.

Tourists have left good reviews of the National Park on TripAdvisor. One said: “It's about a 20 minute drive north-west of Bujumbura, not far from the border with the DRC. The park is a natural habitat for wildlife: birds, hippos, crocodiles. We even saw a deer-like animal that I can't remember the name of, hiding in the undergrowth”. Another said: “True birders paradise, if you love birding, kindly visit this site. We show alot of stolks, and the spoon billed stolk, lits of ducks, skimmers, herons, and much more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the FCDO has now warned Brits not to visit the National Park. It says: “FCDO now advises against all travel to Rusizi National Park and continues to advise against all travel to Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces, Kayanza Province, Melchior Ndadaye International Airport to Cibitoke and Bujumbura Rural Province.

“FCDO continues to advise against all but essential travel to the area of Bujumbura Rural Province north of the Isale road”. It now warns Brits not to travel to the National Park due to “possible armed incursions”.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Burundi, issuing a “do not travel” alert for one of the country’s National Parks. (Photo: Burundi Discovery Ecotours/TripAdvisor) | Burundi Discovery Ecotours/TripAdvisor

Areas where FCDO advises against travel

Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces

FCDO advises against all travel to Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces, due to the presence of a rebel group in the Kibira National Park and possible armed incursions from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Kayanza Province

FCDO advises against all travel on the main RN6 and RN10 roads running west from Kayanza through the Kibira National Park towards Cibitoke Province, due the presence of a rebel group and possible armed incursions from DRC.

Melchior Ndadaye International Airport to Cibitoke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FCDO advises against all travel on the RN5 road north of Melchior Ndadaye International Airport in Bujumbura towards Cibitoke.

Bujumbura Rural Province

FCDO advises against all travel to areas of Bujumbura Rural Province west of the Rusizi river towards the border with DRC, including Rusizi National Park (also known as Rusizi Delta Nature Reserve). This is due to possible armed incursions from DRC.

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the area of Bujumbura Rural Province north of the Isale road.