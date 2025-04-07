Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for a European destination amid an “outbreak of a disease”.

The Foreign Office has issued the new warning after Slovakia has implemented emergency measures following an "outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease". The measures include increased vehicle inspection, mainly targeting freight vehicles crossing the Czech, Austrian, Hungarian and Polish borders.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) alerted Britons of the news. The FCDO said: "On 25 March 2025, the Slovak government introduced a range of emergency measures following an outbreak of foot and mouth disease. This had led to increased vehicle inspection measures, especially on freight vehicles, on the Czech, Austrian, Hungarian and Polish borders.

“People are also advised to avoid visiting farms and forests in affected areas and to follow strict hygiene measures to prevent the disease from spreading. Details of all measures in place can be found here.”

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, and pigs. The foot-and-mouth disease epidemic has been confirmed in four municipalities within the Dunajská Streda district in Slovakia.

According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the disease causes fever and blister-like sores in the affected animals' mouths, feet, and sometimes teats. As a highly contagious viral disease, it poses a significant threat to livestock populations in the region.