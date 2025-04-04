Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Before deciding on your next holiday destination, it is a good idea to check the Foreign Office's travel warnings.

There are 226 countries or territories with advice issued by the government, with details on safety, security, health risks, entry requirements and any legal differences with the UK. Risk of arrest, armed violence, natural disasters and political conflicts are among the reasons the Foreign Office gives when advising Brits to stay away from certain countries.

It can caution you against "all travel" to a country or "all but essential travel”. It's a good idea to check a destination before booking a trip as your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign Office.

Of the 266 places with travel advice pages, nine appear on the Foreign Office's "do not travel" list at the time of writing. These are listed below.

Afghanistan

The Foreign Office describes the security situation as "volatile". It says: "Travel throughout Afghanistan is extremely dangerous and border crossings may not be open."

Belarus

Brits face a "significant risk" of arrest if they have engaged in anything considered illegal by the Belarusian regime - no matter when they did so.

Haiti

The security situation is also described as "volatile". There are also no consular officials in the country so help would be "severely limited", the Foreign Office warns.

Iran

British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention. The Foreign Office advice says: "Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you."

Libya

The Foreign Office warns: "The local security situation is fragile and can quickly deteriorate, with intense fighting starting without warning. Any travel to, from or within Libya is at your own risk. If you are a British national in Libya, we strongly advise you to consider leaving."

Russia

Threats and risks of the war in Ukraine mean Russia is another country where the Foreign Office says you shouldn't set foot. A "high" likelihood of terror attacks, drone strikes, Russia's own air defences, a lack of return flights to Britain and the British Government's "limited" ability to support you are all reasons not to go given by the Foreign Office.

South Sudan

The Foreign Office advises against all travel due to the risk of armed violence and crime. Any British nationals in South Sudan have been advised to get out of the country, where the political and security situation "remains unpredictable", according to the Foreign Office.

Syria

The Foreign Office advises anyone affected by hostilities to shelter in place until they are able to find a "safe" way out of the war-torn country.

Yemen

Support for Brits is "severely limited". Terrorists are "very likely" to attempt attacks in the Middle East country. This risk is "heightened" where Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and Islamic State-Yemen have tribal links as well as in Abyan, Marib, Hadramawt and Shabwah.