Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued new travel advice for Greece as extreme weather will be likely this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greece can experience extreme natural phenomena such as earthquakes, wildfires, extreme heat and flash floods. The Foreign Office says that holidaymakers can be alerted to events near where you are located in Greece by registering for alerts from the Greek government’s Emergency Communication Service. On phones you can:

for iPhones go to Settings > Notifications and enable the ‘Emergency Alerts’ option at the bottom

for Android 11 and higher go to Settings > Notifications > Advanced Settings > Wireless Emergency Alerts

for Samsung devices go to Settings > Apps > Messages > Notifications > Emergency Notifications and enable the ‘Emergency Alerts’ option

Floods can also “happen quickly” and the Foreign Office advises to “register for Emergency alerts and follow ‘112 Greece’ on X for official updates.” It adds: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.”

The Foreign Office has issued new travel advice for Greece as extreme weather will be likely this summer. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Last month the Greek island Santorini was rocked by multiple earthquakes. The Foreign Office updated its guidance saying: “The area around the Cycladic islands of Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, experienced increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since subsided and the tourist season is expected to continue as usual.

“There is a risk of earthquakes and earth tremors in Greece.” It advises Brits to:

familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake

follow advice given by the local authorities

call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger