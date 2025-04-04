Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Americans have warned tourists on Facebook “not to come” to their country and “go spend your money elsewhere”.

Americans shared their views on a Facebook post made by the New York Times. The New York Times had shared one of their articles on reports of travellers being denied entry into the U.S. under the Trump administration, detailing what to know before you visit or return to the U.S - and Americans had a lot to say on whether tourists should visit.

One user wrote: “Here’s a tip, don’t travel to the U.S, go spend your dollars/euros/pesos somewhere else.” Another said: “Don’t come. Seriously. Go spend your money and your time someplace that deserves them.” A third wrote: “This is very very easy! Do not under any circumstance take the risk of traveling to the US unless absolutely necessary. The CBP officers are the most arrogant, and none flexible, ignorant people I have ever had to deal with. I am happy I am retired and never ever have to go to the US again.”

Other tourists commented saying they would not travel to America now. One user said: “Not going anytime soon. Plus so many countries I haven't visited are welcoming European citizens.” Another wrote: “It's off my personal 'do not travel' list, again.”

Updated British advice for travellers to America warns: "You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

Rebecca Burke, a 28-year-old graphic artist from Britain. was held for 19 days in a U.S. facility when she tried to enter the country, even though she believed she had followed the correct procedure. She was finally put on a plane home in chains “like Hannibal Lecter,” said her angry father.

The Foreign Office updated its travel advice for the US on 14 March, giving more information on visa requirements. ESTA is an automated system that determines the eligibility of visitors to travel to the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

The Foreign Office says: “You can apply for an ESTA via the Official ESTA Application Website or using the ESTA Mobile app on android or on iOS. All Visa Waiver Program (VWP) travellers intending to enter the US by land, sea and air will be required to obtain an approved ESTA prior to application for admission at land border ports of entry. Individuals who are not eligible to travel under the VWP may apply for a visa at any U.S. Embassy & Consulates.”

You may not be able to apply for an ESTA visa waiver if you have:

been arrested (even if the arrest did not result in a criminal conviction)

a criminal record

been refused admission into, or have been deported from, the US

previously overstayed under an ESTA visa waiver

Information on whether you are eligible for an ESTA visa waiver can be found in the help section of the official ESTA Application Website. You cannot normally apply for an ESTA visa waiver if you were in the following countries on or after March 2011:

Iran

Iraq

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Yemen

You cannot apply for an ESTA visa waiver if you travelled to or were in Cuba on or after 12 January 2021. If you are not eligible for an ESTA, you must instead apply for a US visa.