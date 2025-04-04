Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued a new and urgent travel warning for South Korea amid “large protests”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new travel warning comes after South Korea’s President Yoon was removed from office. A Constitutional Court today confirmed his dismissal on Monday, saying he had violated his duty as Commander-in-Chief.

President Yoon had previously been impeached for declaring martial law last December. His decision to send troops onto the streets triggered South Korea’s worst political crisis in decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update to its travel advice, the Foreign Office said: “Large protests may continue following the Constitutional Court’s decision on Friday 4 April to remove President Yoon from office.”

The Foreign Office has issued a new and urgent travel warning for South Korea amid “large protests”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It said protests are likely in the following areas of Seoul:

· Around the Constitutional Court (near Anguk station)

· Gwanghwamun Square and Sejong-daero, particularly between the City Hall/Deoksugung area and Gyeongbokgung

· Around the Presidential Residence (in Hannam-dong)

· Around the National Assembly (in Yeouido)

The Foreign Office warned protests might also occur in other locations, including in other cities around South Korea. It added: “You should follow the advice of local authorities and avoid large public gatherings. Be aware that under Korean law, it is illegal for foreign nationals to take part in political activities when in the country.” Visitors are advised to monitor local media and the Foreign Office travel advice for updates.