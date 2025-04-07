Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In light of recent U.S. policy changes, several European nations including Denmark, Finland, and Germany, have updated their guidance for citizens traveling to the United States.

The shift comes after President Donald Trump issued a January 2025 executive order that says a person is either male or female and rejects the idea that a person can transition from the sex assigned at birth to another gender. The order comes with the banning of the “X” marker to denote gender on U.S. passport and visa applications.

In Denmark, for example, the ministry of foreign affairs warns that “there are two gender designations to choose from: male or female. If your passport has the gender designation X or you have changed gender, it is recommended to contact the U.S. embassy prior to travel for guidance on how to proceed.” This advisory applies to Danish citizens who need to apply for a visa or an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which allows travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries to enter the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa.

In Finland, the ministry warns that "if the gender on the applicant's passport does not match their gender at birth, the U.S. authorities may refuse the application for an ESTA or visa." Similar guidelines were issued by Germany for its travellers visiting the U.S.

In addition to the gender dilemma, countries like Germany are warning their citizens of documentation issues and heightened border checks in the U.S. For example, a message on Germany’s foreign office website notes that, "Neither a valid ESTA authorization nor a valid U.S. visa constitutes a right to entry into the USA. The final decision regarding entry is made by the U.S. border official. It is recommended that you bring proof of your return journey (e.g., flight booking) upon entry. There is no legal recourse against this decision. German diplomatic missions abroad are unable to influence the reversal of a denial of entry."

The UK also updated its advice for its citizens traveling to the U.S. The Foreign Office warns: "Travelers should only enter the United States with a valid ESTA or visa that corresponds to the intended purpose of their stay. Criminal records in the United States, false information about the purpose of their stay, or even a slight overstay of their visa upon entry or exit can lead to arrest, detention, and deportation." The Foreign Office does not discourage travelling to America.