A massive power outage in Spain and Portugal caused widespread blackouts throughout the entire Iberian Peninsula on Monday.

The outages brought the majority of travel and daily transportation to a screeching halt across the two countries. Airports, trains, and metro systems were all without power, with many trains and subway lines stuck underground or on their tracks. Subways in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Seville were evacuated, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Traffic lights were also down, gridlocking roads across some of the busiest cities in Europe, including Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon. Tourist events were also disrupted, such as the Madrid Open tennis tournament currently taking place in the Spanish capital.

Major air travel hubs across the two countries—including Madrid’s Barajas Airport and Portugal's Lisbon Airport—were affected by the outage. Photos from CNN showed hundreds of people waiting in the dark at Lisbon airport. However, many airports were able to access backup power from generators and restart operations, at least partially.

The Foreign Office updated its travel advice for Spain amid the power outage. It said: “We are aware of reports of power outages across Andorra, mainland Spain and mainland Portugal and are monitoring the situation. There may be travel disruption, check with your tour operator or airline for more information before travelling. Follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local updates.” It did not advise against travelling to Spain, or the Canary Islands.

In its latest update, Spanish power operator Red Electrica says "99.95% of demand restored". Work is still ongoing to get it back to 100%.

Madrid Metro services across the whole network, except for Line 7A, have started at 08:00 local time (07:00 BST), according to the president of the Community of Madrid. Isabel Díaz Ayuso also says that 80% of trains will "run during a normal morning rush hour". All public city buses and intercity train lines are running as normal and will be free all day, she adds.