Is Malaga Airport open? Are flights cancelled or delayed after power outage hit Spain and passengers 'made to leave airport'
At Lisbon, TAP Portugal has cancelled dozens of flights in and out of the Portuguese capital. British Airways has grounded at least one round trip from London Heathrow.
Madrid was also badly affected as the power went out, however at both Madrid and Barcelona, fewer than 3 per cent of departures are grounded, with most of them domestic departures. On X passengers reported that their flights had been cancelled from Madrid Airport.
One user wrote: “We’ve all been made to leave the airport and find hotels for the night. I literally have nothing and there’s no update of when I will be leaving Malaga and then rebooked on my connecting flight. There isn’t a single BA rep available and we’ve been delayed all day.“
Another user said: “@wizzair our flight from Malaga to Gatwick has been cancelled. Not much information at the airport and not sure what the next steps are. I know things are crazy at the moment, but any info you can share would be appreciated “. Prior to this tweet the user had said he had been “stuck on the plane waiting to take off for almost three hours.”
Today (Tuesday 29 April), the airport is open and departing and arriving flights are operating. According to FlightRadar there is a number of cancelled and delayed departing flights.
There are also cancelled and delayed arriving flights. It is advised to check with your airline regarding the status of your flight. A warning from Aena on the airport’s website reads: “Due to the power outage, some incidents are occurring at the airports. Contingency generators are active. Please check with your airline, as there may be disruptions to access and ground transportation.”
