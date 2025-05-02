Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holidaymakers are sharing their “awful” experiences eating at a restaurant in Costa Adeje, Tenerife.

A user shared on Facebook warning other holidaymakers to “avoid” Luuma restaurant in the Canary Islands holiday hotspot after they were served “raw chicken”. The user wrote: “Do not eat here in Costa Adeje Tenerife starter came out freezing. Chicken tenders came out raw twice!

“Then a beef burger came out extremely pink. When we complained they started to demand we pay for drinks and some of the food and then got very aggressive slamming the receipt in front of my male friend, demanding he pays! Then three men surrounded our table threatening to call the police, they then told us to f*** off and never come back again.

“I have since seen a few people having similar experiences at this restaurant, care more about aesthetic rather than quality of the food. Ruined our last night on holiday”. The user attached videos of the meat which appeared to look raw.

The post has gained over 400 comments of other holidaymakers sharing similar experiences, and praising them for bringing awareness about the restaurant. One user commented on the post saying: “We got food poisoning from this! Last night of our holiday. Was awful on the flight home”.

Another user said: “Totally agree. We ate there a couple of weeks and the food was shocking and pricey. Would not recommend”. A third wrote: “We ate here after seeing the TikTok hype and it was rotten.”

More users shared how they too were served “raw chicken”. One user said: “We had the same in November last year, my 1 year olds chicken was completely raw in the middle thankfully he is of an age where I was cutting his food up so noticed it straight away”.

Not everyone shared their same experience however, with one user writing “love it there”. Another person said: “Wow. That was one of our favourites last year. Must have changed ownership, will be avoiding now for certain.”

Luuma is located near Playa de Fanabe beach in Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Its Instagram account has over 5,000 followers with users commenting on its posts saying they enjoy the cocktails and the views. On TripAdvisor users call it their “go to restaurant in Tenerife”, others say it serves the “best cocktails” and would “100% recommend”.