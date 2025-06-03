Hundreds of holidaymakers have been left stranded in Palma Airport after flights were cancelled.

Many British families have been left unable to return from their half-term breaks in Mallorca with airlines such as easyJet due to conditions imposed following adverse weather across Europe, which were "outside [of the airline's] control". It has been reported that over 120 flights faced delays, whilst fewer than 10 were outright cancelled.

Beth Rafferty, a 31 year old and her loved ones, were caught up in the disruption. They were unable to board a flight back to Gatwick on Sunday (1 June). The family was set to board their 7pm easyJet service when an email notified them of the cancellation due to 'air traffic control (ATC) restrictions'.

It was clarified that these 'restrictions' stemmed from foul weather plaguing Northern Europe. Beth has recounted how their family, alongside hundreds of others, found themselves stranded at the airport, and had to sort an unplanned hotel stay.

According to BirminghamLive, after they were unable to secure alternative flights on easyJet, they had to fork out £1,500 for Jet2 tickets to ensure their kids don't skip any more schooling. She noted how some travellers had been rerouted to unexpected cities saying: "Lots of people have ended up flying to Belfast or Liverpool instead of London, we've been fortunate."

An easyJet spokesperson commented: "Unfortunately, due to the impact of widespread thunderstorms across Northern Europe yesterday, some flights were unable to operate as planned. We did all we could to minimise the impact of the weather disruption on our customers, providing options to rebook or a refund their flights as well as providing hotel accommodation and meals for these who required them.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and while this was outside of our control, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused." This morning (Tuesday 3 June) departure flights are delayed to destinations including London, Dusseldorf and Munich.

Arrival flights are operating as normal. It is advised to check with your airline regarding the status of your flight.