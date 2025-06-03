A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has shook the Mediterranean coastal town of Marmaris, Turkey's disaster management agency said.

The quake shook today (Tuesday 3 June) and struck at 02:17 am. It was felt in neighbouring regions, including in the Greek island of Rhodes, waking many from their sleep, Turkey's NTV television reported.

Marmari's governor Idris Akbiyik reposted a tweet that confirmed 69 people were injured after jumping out of the windows of their houses but the quake did not cause any damage in Marmaris itself. It also confirmed the sad news that a teenage girl has died. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X: "In Fethiye, a 14-year-old girl named Afranur Gunlu was taken to the hospital due to a panic attack but, unfortunately, despite all interventions, she passed away”.

So far 273 reports have been made to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) about the earthquake in Marmaris that was masured at 74km deep. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage according to USGS.

The nearest airport to Marmaris is Dalaman International Airport (DLM), located about 90 kilometers (56 miles) away. The airport is currently operating as normal and is still open.

Departing flights are scheduled to leave on time, there is currently only one delayed flight to Istanbul at 10am which is now set to depart at 10:30am. There is also no impact on arrival flights.

However, there is one delayed arrival flight from London Gatwick. Instead of the flight leaving at 12:35pm, it will now leave at 12:45pm. It is advised to check with your airline regarding the status of your flight.