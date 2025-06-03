A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Dodecanese Islands along the Turkey-Greece border.

The earthquake shook the Mediterranean coastal town of Marmaris on Tuesday, Turkey's disaster management agency said. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centred in the Mediterranean Sea and struck at 02:17 am. It was felt in neighbouring regions, including in the Greek island of Rhodes, waking many from their sleep, Turkey's NTV television reported.

At least one person has died in Turkey, while dozens of people sustained injuries as panicked locals tried to jump off their buildings, according to local reports. Marmari's governor Idris Akbiyik reposted a tweet that confirmed 69 people were injured after jumping out of the windows of their houses but the quake did not cause any damage in Marmaris itself. It also confirmed the sad news that a teenage girl has died. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X: "In Fethiye, a 14-year-old girl named Afranur Gunlu was taken to the hospital due to a panic attack but, unfortunately, despite all interventions, she passed away”.

Dozens of locals were taken to hospital for treatment in Mugla in Turkey after they suffered injuries while trying to rush outside their homes. Acar Unlu, the mayor of the Turkish resort town of Marmaris, told NTV broadcast that the region was jolted by the earthquake, prompting disaster management teams to be dispatched to assess the damage.

The Foreign Office has currently not updated its travel advice for Turkey. However, it already does warn about earthquakes.

It says: “Many parts of Turkey regularly experience earthquakes and tremors. These can be high magnitude, cause damage to infrastructure, and pose a risk to life.

“A 6.2-magnitude earthquake which occurred in the Sea of Marmara in April 2025, was felt strongly in Istanbul. Be aware of the risk of aftershocks. See Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority’s (AFAD) earthquake page for the latest information about seismic activity in Turkey.

“Follow advice from local authorities, tour operators and accommodation providers. See the US Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance about what to do before, during and after an earthquake.”