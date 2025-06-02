An earthquake has hit the coastal city of Long Beach in California.

According to the United States Geological Survey the 2.4-magnitude earthquake hit today (Monday 2 June) in Southern California. It adds that areas such as an Pedro, Signal Hill, Long Beach, Lomita, and Carson, would have been able to feel tremors.

Residents in Long Beach have taken to X to share that they felt the earthquake. One wrote: “Odd earthquake in Long Beach? Very brief. Sounded like a car hit the side of the house”. Another user replied: “Felt in signal hill”.

A third user posted: “Earthquake Long Beach”. Long Beach is a coastal city in southeastern Los Angeles County, California, United States. It is the 44th-most populous city in the United States.

The biggest earthquake Long Beach has seen was back in 1933 when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit. It hit around dinnertime on 10 March and caused widespread damage. It resulted in 120 deaths and over $50 million in property damage.