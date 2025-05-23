Aftershocks are continuing in the Greek holiday island Crete after the destination was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Thursday 22 May.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The earthquake led to a tsunami warning being issued, with people urged to stay away from coast areas. However, due to the position of the epicentre, it made such a catastrophe very unlikely.

This is the second tsunami alert on Crete in approximately one week. Last week, holidaymakers were again ordered to "move away from the coast immediately" following an earthquake. The left schools and public buildings with visible cracks, and residents were forced to sleep outdoors amid fears of further shocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor of Arkalochori in Crete said the most recent 6.1 tremor on Thursday was a “piece of cake” for the residents. Vasilis Keggeroglou told Creta Post: “The earthquake had intensity but no acceleration and fortunately it had a large focal depth.”

Aftershocks are continuing in the Greek holiday island Crete after the destination was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Thursday 22 May. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Aftershocks continued through the day following the earthquake which occurred in Crete on Thursday morning at around 6am. Tremors were felt as far off as Turkey.

Seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos said on social media there would be some additional aftershocks through the day, “but they are all harmless”. “Fortunately, the depth and distance from the island became a shield of protection again,” he said in a translation of his post.

Local Greek media outlet Ta Nea reported that the closures of the Samaria and Imbros gorges would continue for safety reasons, but there was optimism about reopening these sites soon after a full safety assessment. The ongoing aftershocks and the closure of prominent tourist sites such as the Samaria and Imbros gorges inevitably influence the tourism industry in Crete and Greece at large. With Crete being a top destination for European and global travelers, temporary disruptions in access to key natural attractions could dampen visitor experiences, leading to potential cancellations or re-bookings.