The Greek holiday island Crete has been shaken by another earthquake - and a second tsunami warning issued for the destination.

The epicentre was 36miles off the coast of Elounda in Crete, sparking fears that a tsunami could be triggered by the quake. The huge 6.1 earthquake was 43miles deep, according to the US Geological Survey, but Earthquake and Planning Protection Organisation director Efthymios Lekkas said deeper earthquakes typically cause less surface damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has now issued a tsunami warning covering Greece, Turkey, Italy, France and Portugal. The Greek government also issued a national directive, ordering locals and tourists alike to ‘move away from the coast and reach a higher place’.

Regional government official Giorgos Tsapakos said‘there are no reports of injuries or any serious damage after the quake struck shortly before 9am local time (6am GMT) today, but the Greek fire brigade said all of its forces on Crete are on high alert. Tremors have been felt in Turkey and Egypt.

It comes after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Greece last week, sparking another temporary tsunami warning and fears that the islands of Crete and Rhodes may not be safe to visit. Greece lies on several seismic fault lines and experiences frequent earthquakes.