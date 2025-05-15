Many Facebook posts have been created with users, who have booked to travel to Crete, asking whether there is still a tsunami and earthquake risk.

Users on Facebook who are currently in Crete rushed to the comments to reassure those with holidays booked that there is no tsunami risk now. Some said they didn’t even feel the earthquake.

One user posted this morning (Thursday 15 May): “We’re here now, never even felt it, was on the beach all day yesterday.” Another posted yesterday: “We didn’t feel it at all until I woke up and seen it on this group. I have asked all staff in hotel and locals today as I am a big worrier and our hotel room is near beach and they said tsunami is nothing to worry about, they said earthquakes are very common”.

A third said: “No need to worry, the earthquake happened already and no tsunami.” The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, May 14. No serious property damage was reported but the quake prompted Greek authorities to issue a temporary tsunami warning.

The earthquake struck off the island of Crete in Greece with tremors also felt on the island of Rhodes. The distance between the port of Heraklion and Rhodes is around 173 nautical miles (320 km).

Residents in Egypt also felt the quake, with the country’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics reporting no casualties or property damage. Tremors were reportedly also felt in Cyprus, Israel, and Syria.

Greece is no stranger to the dangers of earthquakes. The University of Athens' seismology lab recorded more than 18,000 minor tremors between January and February alone.

Most homes are built to withstand the risk of earthquakes. Professor Süleyman Pampal, from Gazi University in Ankara, said the earthquake could be followed by another, larger one. He told CNN Turk: "We wouldn't be surprised if there was a bigger earthquake."