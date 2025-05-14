A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the island of Crete in Greece with no reports of injuries or serious damage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quake occurred at a depth of 64.4 km, about 19 km south of Kasos island. Greece’s emergency services issued a precautionary tsunami warning via the 112 alert system, advising residents to move away from coastal areas.

Greece lies on several seismic fault lines and experiences frequent earthquakes. The tremors were felt across multiple countries, including Greece, Türkiye, Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Türkiye, the earthquake was felt in several provinces, including Denizli, Antalya, Aydin, Isparta, Burdur, Manisa, and Izmir. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the quake's epicenter was in the Mediterranean Sea, approximately 155 kilometers south of Mugla's touristic Datca district, at a depth of 20.41 kilometers.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the island of Crete in Greece with no reports of injuries or serious damage. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

According to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik stated that no adverse effects were reported in the province, and communication channels with emergency services and local authorities remain active. In Egypt, the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics confirmed that the earthquake was felt in several areas, including the capital, Cairo.

Greek authorities reported that the earthquake was felt strongly on the islands of Crete, Rhodes, Kos, and Karpathos. A tsunami can arrive on a coastline within minutes to hours after an earthquake, depending on the distance of the earthquake from the coast.

If the earthquake is close to the coast, a tsunami could arrive within minutes. For earthquakes further away, the tsunami travel time can be longer, potentially taking up to a couple of hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If an earthquake hits locally or causes an underwater landslide, the tsunami could arrive within as little as 15-20 minutes. However, the danger period can last for several hours after a major earthquake, according to the Red Cross.