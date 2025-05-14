A tsunami warning has been issued for the popular Greek holiday island Crete after powerful earthquake hit the destination.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tsunami alert has been issued this morning (Wednesday 14 May) along parts of the coastlines, including on Crete, after a powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck. The tremor has sparked fears of a potential tsunami, with Greece’s Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection issuing the urgent alert with particular concern for the Kasos region.

Authorities are urging residents and tourists in the area to stay away from the coastline and to move to higher ground as a precautionary measure. "A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred 48km SE of Kasos. Risk of possible Tsunami in your area," said the Ministry via its X account this morning. "Move away from the coast immediately. Follow the instructions of Local Authorities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tsunami warning has been issued for the popular Greek holiday island Crete after powerful earthquake hit the destination. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

There are currently no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, but officials are monitoring the situation closely and have warned people to remain vigilant. The Greek island of Crete and its surrounding region have long been known as one of Europe’s most earthquake-prone zones.

Back in October 2021, a 6.3 magnitude quake rattled Crete just weeks after another deadly tremor killed one person and injured at least a dozen others. Greece sits at the meeting point of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it a hotspot for seismic activity.