Argentina and Chile earthquake: 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes southern coasts, triggers tsunami warning
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that the quake struck in the Drake Passage, between Cape Horn and Antarctica, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles).
In response, the Chilean National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response ordered the evacuation of coastal areas along the Strait of Magellan, including parts of the Antarctic Territory in the Magallanes Region.
“We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region,” President Gabriel Boric said in a social media post. “At this time, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities.”
Chilean officials have not reported any casualties or structural damage so far, but emergency protocols remain in place.
Magallanes is Chile’s largest and most remote region, with a population of about 166,000 people as of the last census in 2017.
Argentina, which shares the region’s southern tip, has not issued a tsunami warning, but local authorities in Ushuaia — the world’s southernmost city — have temporarily suspended all water activities and navigation in the Beagle Channel for at least three hours.
“The earthquake was felt primarily in the city of Ushuaia and, to a lesser extent, in towns across the province,” the local government said. “In the face of these types of events, it is important to remain calm.”
