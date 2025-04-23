Is it safe to travel to Istanbul? Latest Foreign Office advice for Turkey after powerful earthquake hits holiday destination

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Istanbul has been rocked by a series of earthquakes causing residents to flee.

Buildings shook and people fled onto the streets of Turkey’s biggest city after three consecutive earthquakes – as strong as 6.2 magnitude – hit before 1pm local time today. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The 6.2-magnitude quake hit 73km (45 miles) from the city, also rocking Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania. It was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Istanbul has been rocked by a series of earthquakes causing residents to flee. (Photo: Getty Images)Istanbul has been rocked by a series of earthquakes causing residents to flee. (Photo: Getty Images)
Istanbul has been rocked by a series of earthquakes causing residents to flee. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It was preceded by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake at 12.13pm, according to Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD), and followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3. Residents were urged to stay away from buildings and reports said the earthquake was felt in neighbouring regions.

The UK Foreign Office has not updated its travel advisory since the earthquakes this morning. As it stands, the FCDO advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria due to fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism.

It also warns of unrest linked to demonstrations and protests that have taken place across the country in recent weeks. Last month, hundreds of thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor. Like with any country, the Foreign Office advises British nationals to stay vigilant when abroad.

Related topics:EarthquakeTurkey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice