Istanbul has been rocked by a series of earthquakes causing residents to flee.

Buildings shook and people fled onto the streets of Turkey’s biggest city after three consecutive earthquakes – as strong as 6.2 magnitude – hit before 1pm local time today. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The 6.2-magnitude quake hit 73km (45 miles) from the city, also rocking Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania. It was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

It was preceded by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake at 12.13pm, according to Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD), and followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3. Residents were urged to stay away from buildings and reports said the earthquake was felt in neighbouring regions.

The UK Foreign Office has not updated its travel advisory since the earthquakes this morning. As it stands, the FCDO advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria due to fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism.

It also warns of unrest linked to demonstrations and protests that have taken place across the country in recent weeks. Last month, hundreds of thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor. Like with any country, the Foreign Office advises British nationals to stay vigilant when abroad.