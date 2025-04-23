Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Istanbul has been hit by a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake, Turkish officials have said.

There are no immediate reports of any damage or injures. People were seen running out of buildings as the earthquake shook the city.

It had a shallow depth of 10km (about six miles), according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicentre was some 40km (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara.

It was preceded by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake at 12.13pm, according to Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD), and followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3. Residents were urged to stay away from buildings and reports said the earthquake was felt in neighbouring regions.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said there were "no serious cases" after the earthquake in a statement on social media. Kemal Cebi, the mayor of Kucukcekmece district in western Istanbul, told local broadcaster NTV that there were "no negative developments yet", but he said that there were traffic jams and that many buildings were already at risk due to the density of the area.

Istanbul authorities are warning the public not to enter buildings that might be damaged following the earthquakes. They advise people to not drive or use their phones unless absolutely necessary.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, which is reporting several earthquakes in Istanbul.

The first is of 3.9 magnitude and hit the coast of the Silivri district at 12:13 local time (10:13 BST)

The second is of 6.2 magnitude and hit the same area at 12:49 (10:49 BST)

The third quake of 4.4 magnitude in Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district hit at 12:51 local time (10:51 BST)