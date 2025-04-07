Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British tourist is in hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, after suffering an accident in the gym of her hotel during a surprise holiday with her daughter.

The woman, who gave her name as G Haas, said she was stretching on a medicine ball when she landed on her neck at the Legacy Ottoman Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 14. The mum-of-two, from Birmingham, needed emergency spinal surgery after dislocating two vertebrae in her neck.

Her loved ones said they are now facing expensive hospital bills as she remains under care at a hospital in the Turkish city. Her daughter, who wants to remain anonymous, said: "The accident happened quickly, so she can only assume it [the medical ball] rolled from beneath her and she fell on her neck."

Initially, Ms Haas was told she was fit to fly home a week after surgery took place, where surgeons placed pins in her neck to reposition and secure her vertebrae. But when she was placed in a wheelchair ready to go to the airport, she fainted a number of times due to her blood pressure dropping "dangerously low" and had to remain in hospital, Birmingham Live reported.

Doctors are currently monitoring her condition until her blood pressure stabilises and she is ready to fly again, the family claim. Her daughter said: "At the moment, she can sit up and move her limbs but she isn't able to walk or support her weight or grip things with her hands.”

Her family have launched a fundraising page to support them in covering the costs, with a target of £10,000. The medical bills have also become costly as Ms Haas did not have travel insurance. The holiday was a surprise the single mum received from her daughter.

She flew out to Istanbul on March 10 with her other daughter and the accident took place the day before they were meant to return home. Her daughter remained in Turkey for an extra week to help her mum but she eventually had to return to the UK for university. Ms Haas' brother has since flown to Turkey to be with her.