A powerful earthquake struck off the island of Crete in Greece and was felt as far away as Egypt.

The epicentre was 36miles off the coast of Elounda in Crete, sparking fears that a tsunami could be triggered by the quake. The huge 6.1 earthquake was 43miles deep, according to the US Geological Survey, but Earthquake and Planning Protection Organisation director Efthymios Lekkas said deeper earthquakes typically cause less surface damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has now issued a tsunami warning covering Greece, Turkey, Italy, France and Portugal. The Greek government also issued a national directive, ordering locals and tourists alike to ‘move away from the coast and reach a higher place’.

It comes after an earthquake hit Crete in the early hours of Wednesday, May 14. No serious property damage was reported but the quake prompted Greek authorities to issue a temporary tsunami warning.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles) near the island of Karpathos in the Mediterranean Sea, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. Greece’s Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection posted on X: “ … Move away from the coast immediately. Follow the instructions of Local Authorities.”

The earthquake struck off the island of Crete in Greece with tremors also felt on the island of Rhodes. Residents in Egypt also felt the quake, with the country’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics reporting no casualties or property damage. Tremors were reportedly also felt in Cyprus, Israel, and Syria.

Greece’s Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection advised residents and visitors to act in accordance with information from local authorities and to move away from the coast. Flights are still operating to Crete as usual, travellers should keep updated on the latest developments.

At the time of writing the Foreign Office has not updated its travel advice page for Greece. This means it is still safe to travel to the destination.

If you are looking to cancel your holiday you are not automatically entitled to a refund under the Package Travel regulations. If you have booked with a travel agent or tour operator, you should call them to discuss your options. If you have booked directly, a refund is likely only if the flight is cancelled or your accommodation is closed.

However, there is advice on earthquakes. It reads: “The area around the Cycladic islands of Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, experienced increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since subsided and the tourist season is expected to continue as usual.”

There is a risk of earthquakes and earth tremors in Greece. You should:

familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake

follow advice given by the local authorities

call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger

The Foreign Office adds: “For further guidance on how to prepare for earthquakes, please visit the Greek Ministry of Civil Protection (in English) and to see, for anywhere in Greece, where your nearest assembly points are located in case of emergency you can visit mysafetyplan.gov.gr (map with text in Greek).”