A huge 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Peru.

Peru has been hit by a huge earthquake this morning (Saturday 17 May). It is being reported that the quake has been felt in other nearby countries. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed the huge tremor, which was a magnitude 6.1, struck the centre of the south American country.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10km, close to the surface. It is currently unknown if any people were hurt or buildings damaged in the ongoing incident, with emergency crews standing by.

Last year the nation was hit by a magnitude 7.2 quake off its coastline which caused a number of aftershocks over the next two weeks which sparked a tsunami warning. Eight people were hurt in the previous earthquake.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.