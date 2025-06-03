Tourists holidaying in the Greek holiday island Rhodes were left “terrified” as an earthquake “violently” shook their hotels.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the Mediterranean coastal town of Marmaris on Tuesday, Turkey's disaster management agency said. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centred in the Mediterranean Sea and struck at 02:17 am. It was felt in neighbouring regions, including in the Greek island of Rhodes, waking many from their sleep, Turkey's NTV television reported.

Many tourists in Rhodes took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that they felt the earthquake in the early hours of the morning. One user wrote: “Jeepers nothing like an earthquake in Rhodes to get you going at 2am. Rather surreal to feel the whole hotel move!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another user replied saying: “Absolutely terrified me”. Another said: “Just experienced an earthquake on the last night of our holiday in Rhodes! That was crazy. Hotel rocked like a baby's cradle!! Hope everyone is OK”.

Tourists holidaying in the Greek holiday island Rhodes were left “terrified” as an earthquake “violently” shook their hotels. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A third added: “Nothing like being woke up while on the 5th floor building in Rhodes, while a earthquake is violently shaking the building! Something I can tick off the list!”.

A message was sent by TUI to a Brit tourist currently holidaying in Rhodes. It was sent early in the morning when it was not yet confirmed of the actual power of the earthquake. It has been reported this morning that the earthquake was 5.8 on the Richter scale.

The message from TUI read: "Dear Guests. We would like to inform you that an earthquake occurred at 02.17am with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was located approximately 18 kilometres from Rhodes, at a depth of 68 kilometers (42 miles).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local authorities are currently assessing the situation. At this time, there are no reports of significant damage or injuries. As a precaution, please remain calm and follow any safety instructions provided by your accommodation or local officials.

"Should any specific action be required on your part, rest assured that we will contact you directly with further guidance. Your safety and well-being are our top priority."