Palma de Mallorca Airport: Man stabbed in neck by stranger 'for no reason' at holiday airport in Spain - security increased
The incident took place on Monday evening (20 May) in front of stunned passengers. Spanish police said a man in his 20s was stabbed as he waited for his friend to arrive in Palma de Mallorca via the island's Son Sant Joan airport.
The attack is being described as a brutal assault without motive. Police said a man, with a companion, had gone to Son Sant Joan airport to pick up a friend who was flying into the island when he was approached by an individual who started to ask him something about his phone.
But, as he struggled to make out what he was saying, the man suddenly and without warning pulled out a knife and stabbed his victim in the neck. According to local reports, the perpetrator was arrested shortly after the shock attack while still inside the airport, while his victim was treated at the scene by an ambulance from SAMU 061.
He was stabilised by medics and later transferred to a hospital to receive specialised medical attention. Police have opened an investigation and the man is due to appear before a court tomorrow.
Local people have expressed their concern about the stabbing too and what they see as increasing crime in Mallorca. It comes after officers with Spain's National Police had shot down an unnamed individual after he allegedly tried to rob a taxi driver at knifepoint in the vicinity of Gran Canaria Airport at around 4.50pm on Sunday. The suspect, a man, is believed to have pounced on the officers with the weapon, forcing them to repel the attack by force.